St. Louis, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --Longwei Wu, the founder of SYMLIS LLC, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce his newest innovation to the public. This campaign has a funding goal of $20,000, which needs to be raised by March 28th in order to bring the SYMLIS Sparrow to market. The SYMLIS Sparrow is an On-The-Go (OTG) flash drive and phone charging & sync cable that is no larger than a AA battery. Wu asks, "Have you found yourself with a dying phone and there was a USB port just a few feet away? Do you want to carry big files for your smartphone but the phone is out of space?" His new device is the answer to both of these questions. He states, "It is hard to carry a charger all the time, but finding a USB port is much easier. Carrying a SYMLIS Sparrow USB OTG flash drive for your smartphone will make your life much easier."



Even though it is described as an "OTG flash drive and phone charger" the SYMLIS Sparrow is much more. It is small, flexible and portable, easily fitting on a key chain, and serves as a charger, syncing device, portable storage, and file sharing device. OTG operates faster than Bluetooth, and makes it easier to share files between devices without an Internet connection. With OTG, a user can easily read files from the flash drive on their phone, and no longer has to worry about being short on memory when they need to save something important. Besides the standard Android version with OTG, the SYMLIS Sparrow will also be offered in an iPhone version without OTG, in order to make it compatible with most major brands of smartphone or portable device.



The team behind the SYMLIS Sparrow has been working very diligently with all of the essential groundwork for their innovative device. They are now ready to begin the next phases in development which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign. The SYMLIS team is running a referral contest which gives a supporter the chance to win the device and other merchandise for free in exchange for successfully referring funders to their campaign. As an added bonus with this campaign, they are also offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Thank You" perk which enables a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates to various merchandise items as well as the opportunity to pre-order a SYMLIS Sparrow at a substantial savings off of the full retail price. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About SYMLIS LLC

SYMLIS LLC was founded in 2014 by Longwei Wu who received his Bachelor's Degree of Physics from Fudan University and Master of Architecture Degree from Washington University in St. Louis. He is a designer who has won multiple awards in industrial design, architecture, photography, and art.



