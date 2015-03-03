Natanya, Israel -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2015 --Dr. Jaime Gordon has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce his 'Engine Guard Protector' to the world. This campaign has a funding goal of $200,000, which needs to be raised by April 3rd in order to bring this ground-breaking invention to market. "Its function is to continuously monitor and protect internal combustion engines which are cooled by a fluid coolant." This means that a driver will get a warning notification long before a mechanical problem or potential disaster actually occurs.



The Engine Guard Protector is a small device that installs on the engine's water hose, and functions as an early warning system that alerts the driver before a big problem actually arises, while protecting the engine against high temperatures and coolant leaks. The device's "Green Function" can even help drastically reduce atmospheric pollution from the car's engine. The Engine Guard Protector is equipped with GSM (two way communications) and a GPS device. The GSM warning system closely monitors the car's performance, and should "one and/or two of the parameters monitored be found to be deviating from the safe working range", the system will activate an audio-visual and alphanumeric warning to the driver as well as to the emergency phone numbers the driver has listed on the Engine Guard system memory. This feature means that a person no longer has to worry about being broken down on the side of the road, waiting an indefinite amount of time for help to arrive, or left in a potentially catastrophic condition if an accident occurs.



Dr. Gordon has been hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for his Engine Guard Protector, and he is now ready to begin the manufacturing phase so he can bring this device to market. In order to make this a reality he is reaching out to the public via his crowdfunding campaign. All funds raised with this campaign will be used for manufacturing, and introducing the device to global markets. As an added bonus, the campaign is offering valuable perks to all supporters. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from various merchandise items to the opportunity to pre-order the device at a greatly reduced rate.



About Dr. Jaime Gordon

The Engine Guard Protector is the inspired creation is Dr. Jaime Gordon. Dr. Gordon has a bachelor's degree and a Ph.D. in physics from the Technion, Israel Institute of Technology in Haifa, and a Master's degree in electrical and electronic engineering from the Tel Aviv University. He has more than 30 years of experience in research and industry, both in Israeli universities and abroad, including the University of Southern Denmark in Odense, and Tokyo University in Japan. Dr. Jaime Gordon is an expert in quality assurance with several engineering departments, and managing projects in the development of electronic systems for the aviation market and for the commercial market.



