The Accent News Group Identifies Simple Strategies To Conquer Information Overkill

Augusta, Georgia -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2006 -- Overflowing inbox? Too many RSS feeds? Online surfing addiction? In “Information Accessibility: Is It Helping Us or Hurting Us?” (available at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com) Accent editor Evy Williams says unsuspecting individuals are suffering from “pseudo attention deficit disorder” brought about by too much information from too many sources downloaded too many times. Drawing on “Dealing with Information Overload,” a July 2005 “Intranet Journal” article by Paul Chin (http://www.intranetjournal.com), Williams contends that excess information can be tamed by using some simple strategies. Among her picks: Check e-mail less often, file only those items that are useful, stay on task when cruising the Internet, and sign up only for content that matters.



“We may think we can handle all the information thrown at us each day but in reality, it does distract us from the task at hand. It can make you feel as if everything has a sense of urgency, even when it truly does not,” says Williams, owner of Brochures By Design.com (http://www.BrochuresByDesign.com), a virtual firm specializing in professional writing services, desktop publishing and multimedia presentations. “For instance, I have a problem with compulsive e-mail checking. So, no matter how organized and adept we are at our jobs, we could probably learn a lesson or two from Mr. Chin.”



This month’s entire edition is devoted to the many ways small business owners stay in touch with clients, colleagues and the world. Readers will also find articles on:



• Communication etiquette: mind your manners, please!

• The convenience and cost effectiveness of Web-based training

• The value of virtual assistant message boards: industry leaders weigh in

• Avoiding those nasty digital communication pitfalls

• How VoIP works — and is it for you?



Readers can check out the current issue at http://www.EmphasisOnSuccess.com as well as review previous editions. They may also subscribe to Accent so the next issue arrives directly in their inboxes.



Next month the Accent news team will focus on security. Look for articles on computer safety, confidentiality and the challenges of getting through the airport. Accent will also publish Part II of its series on the Brenner Information Group’s 2004 study of the virtual assistance industry.



Started in summer 2005, Accent delivers information, resources and solutions that enable virtual professionals and small business owners to excel in today’s marketplace. The e-zine was developed by the Accent News Group, a network of virtual entrepreneurs that volunteers its expertise to help other business owners succeed.



Their specialties include professional writing, desktop publishing, Internet marketing, website development and administration, cross cultural training, international security, administrative support services and nonprofit management.



