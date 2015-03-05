Westchester, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Blue Chip Public Relations, Inc., an earned media agency helping financial companies grow through media campaigns, has announced that its President Bill Bongiorno will speak at the Financial Planning Association (FPA) luncheon of Fairfield County, CT at 1 pm on March 19, 2015 at the Mill River Country Club, 4567 Main Street, Stratford, CT. The topic will be Earning Positive Media Coverage To Grow Your Financial Practice.



This session will educate advisors on how to gain media coverage in local and mainstream media that reach their target audiences. Key points to be discussed include positioning, media messages and quotable quotes, getting byline articles published, media outreach and leveraging media results on social media and with existing clients for referrals and new business.



"I'm happy to be able to share my knowledge with The Financial Planning Association members to help them to form and implement their own financial PR media relations campaigns to growth their practices," said Mr. Bongiorno, who has 24 years of financial public relations experience and authored a chapter for the book Building Customer Relationships Through Public Relations. He is a past member of the FPA and Public Relations Society of America.



Mr. Bongiorno is the author of Financial Public Relations 101 and was a contributor to the marketing book, Credibility Marketing.



He has authored articles for Investment Advisor, Investment News, Research, Registered Rep. magazines, and The Westchester County Business Journal. He's been quoted on CBSmarketwatch.com, in Investor's Business Daily, and TV Guide, while being featured in The Journal News, PR Week, and Ragan's Media Relations Report. He's also been a guest on News 12 Connecticut TV and Business Talk Radio Network, a nationally syndicated radio network.



He earned a B.A. from SUNY Buffalo in Communication.



Blue Chip Public Relations, Inc. is a public relations agency based in South Salem, NY, that specializes in helping financial companies grow through earned media campaigns and strategic communications.



More information on the event can be founds at http://fpact.org/net/frmEveReport.aspx?ID=366