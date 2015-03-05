Sleaford, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Fred Diaz, the chief designer and managing director of Source Product Design Ltd, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to introduce 'Fortificase'. This campaign has a funding goal of £12,000, which needs to be raised by March 18th in order to bring Fortificase to market. The Fortificase is a protective case for the easily broken iPhone 6, offering true protection and making it nearly indestructible. Diaz states, "The initial idea for the strong case came from the reports of 'Bendgate' about the iPhone 6 and 6+. However, I did further research and found out that other mobile devices are also becoming vulnerable due to their larger size and thin profile." These devices are easily damaged, and prone to destruction, because of their thin size. In fact, some of the devices can actually be damaged or destroyed with a person's bare hands due to the fact that they bend so easily.



Current protective cases and covers offer only aesthetic protection from surface damage, but do nothing to prevent true destruction of the phone itself, which is the reason that Diaz created the Fortificase. This case will initially be available for the iPhone 6 but the team plans on adding other cases to their product line in the future. The case is strong enough that it can also double as a stand for the phone which makes it very versatile. The team took several components into consideration when creating this case. They wanted a product that not only offered virtually indestructible protection for the device, but was also lightweight and visually appealing. The team is very proud of their final product which is an attractive plastic case that is reinforced with lightweight steel bars, offering real protection for a mobile device.



The team at Source Product Design Ltd. has been very hard at work with all of the essential groundwork for Fortificase, and they are now ready to begin the final stages in development which is why they have launched their Indiegogo campaign. They have a prototype which has been thoroughly tested and approved, and all funds raised with this campaign will go toward finalizing the product, and beginning mass production so they can release Fortificase to the public. As an added bonus with this campaign, the team is offering several perks. These perks, which serve as funding incentives, range in value from a "Thank You" perk, enabling a supporter to follow the campaign and receive all of the updates first hand, to web-link access and the ability to pre-order Fortificase at a greatly reduced price. This savings off of the regular retail price is only available during the campaign.



Source Product Design Ltd. is a highly experienced technology design company that is based in the U.K. and focuses on the design and development of innovative products for real markets. They have been developing highly successful products for more than 30 years. The creative team involved with this company has particular expertise in information technology products and items to be used in tough or demanding conditions.



