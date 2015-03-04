Anvil Technology Seeks Funding Support via Kickstarter to Create Anvil 3D Creation Center

Chicago, IL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/04/2015 --Anvil Technology is passionately involved in developing a 3D creating center like none other by incorporating a filament auto-loading printer and a LEGO-like designing software. This planned package will make 3D printing effortlessly easy and affordable. It will eliminate the need to download 3D models or to learn the 3D model building techniques. Moreover, there will be no time wasted on threading the filament, thanks to the filament auto-loading feature. With this new 3D creating center, 3D printer reloading will become as simple as inserting a cassette.



Anvil 3D Creation Center will be different from others in more than one way. Its LEGO-like designing software will help everyone match the skills of a qualified designer. Following a simple three-step process, they will be able to create whatever they want. The hardware part comprises of an auto loading filament, an enclosed compartment, a power switch, a compact interior, and a low filament alarm.



Anvil Technology is Shanghai-based advanced technology company focused on 3D printing. Their idea behind this project was to make 3D printing and modeling a reality for people that have no experience of using 3D printers or 3D modeling. They want to build something different from the traditional systems that are complex with lots of parameters.



At present, Anvil Technology needs financial support to continue their efforts to bring their 3D creating center to life. With this objective, they have started a Kickstarter campaign to raise $100,000 for the completion of this project on time. A series of rewards have been lined up for the backers. This campaign will end on April 7, 2015.



Anvil Technology is a Shanghai-based advanced technology company focused on 3D printing. With an international team, they are a highly effective and developing group. Since the inception of Anvil, it has been their goal to reach the front edge of time.