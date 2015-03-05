Scott Tucker Hosts Movie Night at Restaurant Grand Opening

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Movie Favorites, a web portal for film buffs and critics alike, is featuring Scott Tucker's Movie Night in an upcoming article. The monthly event will take place at 'Out of This World,' a newly launched bar and restaurant.



"This kind of event is what we are here for," says Bonnie Riggers, a Movie Favorites contributor. "It is also a pretty new idea that we haven't seen before. Having a movie night based on the changing themes of a restaurant is pretty cool – the concept could raise of lot of interest."



Film selection for each event at the bar and restaurant will be handled by Tucker himself. There will be one movie night per month for the first few months. The theme of the movie will change monthly in conjunction with the restaurant's theme.



"I am very grateful to be a part of this project and hope to be doing it for a long time to come," says Scott Tucker. "I also want to thank Movie Favorites for their support and publicity that, no doubt, gathered interest."



'Out of This World' Bar and Restaurant opens later this month. There will be a movie night hosted by Scott Tucker the last Saturday of each month. Details and more information can be found at Movie Favorites.



About Scott Tucker

Scott Tucker is a film editor and critic currently writing for several online film review sites. He has been involved in dozens of small productions as well as several well-known films. Tucker lives in Denver, CO with his wife Helen.



About Movie Favorites

Movie Favorites takes pride in covering everything film-related. With interviews, reviews, and exclusive video, Movie Favorites can illuminate both film buffs and those who are just interested in finding a movie to see this weekend. The site also hosts live film events in cities throughout the U.S.