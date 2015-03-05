AMG Services Sponsors Community Garden Co-Op

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Never Be Bored, a lifestyle blog that shares interesting ideas and events with readers, is featuring AMG Services in an upcoming article. The story will be the first in their Community Corner series which will continue throughout the rest of the month.



"The new co-op, sponsored by AMG Services, is scheduled to start up next spring," says Herbert Spencer, senior editor of Never Be Bored. "And we plan to be there when it does. The simple fact that AMG Services started this ball rolling is a feat in itself. That so many others jumped on as it came by is just the type of story we like to cover."



The garden will be located at Johanson Park on the corner of Richardson and 3rd Avenue. The site currently will be able to hold up to 26 plots of 12 feet squared, with possible adjustments made dependent on individual usage and needs. AMG Services will be handling all registrations and taking comments and concerns which will be voiced at a community meeting scheduled for the first day of spring.



"Our goal in this is twofold: to bring the local businesses and community members together on a more personal level, as well as give something back that is healthy on both an individual and environmental level," says AMG Services spokeswoman Jan Kenneth. "We think we have accomplished these things on paper and are just waiting for the weather for those words to bear fruit so to speak."



The interest from both the community and neighboring businesses has been very high, boasting an 85% compliance rate last survey. Details for registration and all other information to be found at Never Be Bored.



About AMG Services

AMG Services is a furniture outlet store that has been in business for more than 12 years. The store specializes in high quality, handmade woodcrafts. They have been involved in several community projects since their start, donating an average of over 100 hours a year as well as dozens of furniture pieces.



About Never Be Bored

Never Be Bored is a site that features inspiring activities from local artists, scholars, businesses, and entrepreneurs that are open to the public to join and take part in. The blog publishes an events calendar and covers a wide variety of interests.