Lender Offers Free Consultation on VA Loan Rates in Seattle Washington

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --VA mortgage rates remain at historic low levels; but with slight pressure to increase based on uncertainty of when the Fed will take action to raise rates.



Darren Clark, Founder of VAZerodown.com says:



"One simple uncertainty in the direction of interest rates can have a negative impact on long-term rates. Our advice is to look for an opportunity to lock in a long term fixed rate in the near future."



Without a doubt, VA Home Loans are usually the best value of any mortgage that is available.



Qualifying For A VA Loan in Washington State:



Typically, to qualify for a VA loan, Veterans must meet the criteria below:



Must have served with a branch of the United States Military for 90 days (consecutive) of war time or 180 days of peacetime duty.



Alternatively, veterans who have served as a Reservist or National Guard for more than 6 years can qualify.



Lastly, spouses of a deceased service member who passed during their line of duty or spouses of a service member who were disabled in the line of duty can qualify.



For people that do qualify for VA Loans in Washington State, it's very important to choose a lender who is reputable, and has lots of experience with VA Loans.



