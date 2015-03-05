New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --New Book Explores God's Existence – Does God Exist? Are Science and the Belief in God Compatible?



Author, Donald Ackermann is pleased to announce the release of his new book, Does God Exist? Are Science and the Belief in God Compatible? In this new work, Ackermann mixes science and religion to explore God's true existence.



Wonder if there is a God ... a benevolent God? Who among us would not want to know the answer? Unexpectedly, some scientists are now leading the way to that answer. And the answer is yes.



The contentious debate between believers and non-believers as to whether or not God really exists has raged ever since man first gazed into the heavens and pondered the universe. But recent discoveries coupled with what was already known are drawing the two opposing camps closer. This commentary strives to demonstrate how this is happening, and why the religious and scientific communities are gradually finding so much more that they can agree upon. Both sides have given considerable ground. Some scientists and theologians now acknowledge each other's previously inflexible positions on many issues: how old the earth is, if other life similar to ours exists, the nature of things that strongly suggest Intelligent Design. It is particularly noteworthy how many prominent physicists, cosmologists, and astronomers now accept the possible existence of a God, Supreme Being, or Universal Power. It is seen that once the dogmatism on both sides is removed, the compatibility of religion and science emerges. Keep in mind the author makes no claim to being a scientist or theologian, or that this commentary is intended to be exhaustive. But it is believed few have ever assembled such a concentrated array of scientific and religious facts and opinions with accompanying analysis which, when brought together, form a more composite and truer picture of the truth. And isn't that what everyone is after: the truth?



"If you find this subject intriguing, as most do, and you are looking for some answers, you may find them here," says Donald Ackermann. "Come, journey with me into the uncertain, the unknown, the profound. See where it takes you. You will not be disappointed."



Book Details:

Does God Exist?

Are Science and the Belief in God Compatible?

By Donald Ackermann

Publisher: AuthorHouse

Published: July 2014

ISBN: 978-1496918307 (paperback)

ISBN: 978-1496918291 (ebook)

ASIN: B00LUUVKS0

Pages: 48

Genre: Religion, Philosophy, Science



About Donald Ackermann

Donald Ackermann is a professional land surveyor turned writer. He spent six years researching and gathering material applicable to the theme of this book: Are science and the belief in God compatible? Ackermann believes "YES."



