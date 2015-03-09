WBI Shares Nominated for "New ETF Issuer of the Year" by ETF.com

Red Bank, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --WBI Shares is excited to announce its nomination for "New ETF Issuer of the Year" by ETF.com. Each year, the ETF.com Awards recognize the people, products, and firms that are breaking new ground and helping to deliver better outcomes for investors. Winners for each category will be announced on March 19th at the 2nd Annual ETF.com Awards Dinner in New York City.



"We are extremely excited and honored to be nominated for New ETF Issuer of the Year," said Matt Schreiber, President of WBI. Last August, WBI Shares launched 10 active exchange-traded funds on the New York Stock Exchange.



WBI's launch set a record for the largest opening day asset raise ($1+ billion) in ETF history. Of the 200 new ETFs that launched in 2014, only 90 raised in excess of $100 million. By year-end, WBI had 7 out of 10 eclipse the $100 million threshold. The firm finished the year with $1.2 billion in ETF assets under management, which accounted for 45% of the asset growth in the active ETF space.



"With the market at all-time highs and heightened volatility, WBI's active low-vol approach is a great way to take the edge off investing," said Don Schreiber, Jr., CEO of WBI. "Our ETFs may go up a little less in up-markets. However, during bear markets, they are designed to go down considerably less."



About WBI

Founded in 1984, WBI seeks to provide investors with wealth-building investment strategies that target an optimal blend of bear market capital preservation and bull market return. The firm's strategies aim to produce attractive returns with less volatility and risk to capital. WBI Investments, Inc. manages separately managed accounts, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds.



Investors should consider the investment objectives, risk, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a current prospectus with this and other information about the Funds, please visit our website at http://www.wbishares.com or call 1-800-772-5810. Read the prospectus carefully before investing.



An investment in the Fund is subject to investment risk, including the possible loss of principal amount invested. The Fund may invest in foreign and emerging market securities which carry additional risks than investing in the United States such as currency fluctuation, economic or financial instability, lack of timely or reliable financial information or unfavorable political or legal developments. The Fund is subject to model risk, the investment process includes the use of proprietary models and analysis which rely on third party data and if inaccurate could adversely affect the Fund performance. The Fund may invest in Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs), mutual funds, and Exchange Traded Notes (ETNs) which will subject the Fund to additional expenses of each ETF, mutual fund, or ETN and risk of owning the underlying securities held by each. Options on securities may be subject to greater fluctuations in value than an investment in the underlying securities. Master Limited Partnership risk entails risks such as fluctuations in energy prices, decrease in supply of or demand for energy commodities. In addition, the Fund is subject to market risk, management risk, dividend risk, growth risk, value risk, debt security risk, high-yield security risk, small and medium company risk, portfolio turnover risk, securities business risk, mortgage-backed securities risk, new fund risk, and trading price risk.



Foreside Fund Services, LLC., Distributor.



© Copyright 2015 WBI Investments, Inc.



http://www.wbiinvestments.com