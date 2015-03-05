Michael Lewis Seeks Funding Support via Indiegogo to Start Manufacturing Push Push Toilet Paper Moisten Sprayer

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Push Push is a push spray device that is user-friendly, refillable, and wall mounted. It not only enhances one's bathroom experience, but also meets all the hygiene needs without costing a lot. The device is the perfect choice for people that are never satisfied by using dry toilet tissue during restroom use. Many of these people carry their personal moistener sprays or expensive wet wipes. In order to ensure a better wipe, some even hold the tissue under running water. The inventor of Push Push Michael Lewis was one of these sufferers.



Push Push toilet paper moisten sprayer comprises of a wall mounted body and a sprayer cartridge. With a single push, it can moisten toilet papers with ease. The spray cartridge is equipped with a light mist spray head mounted just above the pathway of the toilet paper. The sprayers are activated by the push buttons, and users can spray as much liquid as needed for a healthy wipe.



It is possible to refill and add new liquids to Push Push. Depending on their preference, users can apply any liquid of their choice including scented waters, body sprays, etc. By selecting the right liquid, Push Push users can also avoid bacterial contamination without using expensive wet wipes.



Michael Lewis is a concept design / 3D modeling professional, and he feels that this project has encompassed almost all his professional skills. At present, he has been able to produce a prototype of Push Push and is ready to start production. However, a funding of $15,000 is required to start the first stage of production. Funds raised from Indiegogo will be spent to cover expenses incurred in production, business expenses, product development, and supplies.



To find out more about this Indiegogo campaign, please visit

https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/push-push-the-toilet-paper-moisten-sprayer--2/



About Push Push

Push Push is a push spray device that is user-friendly, refillable, and wall mounted. It not only enhances one's bathroom experience, but also meets all the hygiene needs without costing a lot. The device is the perfect choice for people that are never satisfied by using dry toilet tissue during restroom use.