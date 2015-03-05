Dr. John Schiro DDS Opens New Cosmetic Dentistry Practice in Austin, Texas

Austin, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/05/2015 --Dr. John Schiro DDS is now announcing the grand opening of his new cosmetic dentistry practice in Austin Texas. Dr. John Schiro is an Austin cosmetic dentist providing "smile makeover" cosmetic dentistry. Cosmetic dentistry helps people with damaged, chipped, crooked, discolored, or missing teeth get a beautiful new smile that makes them look more attractive and feel more confident.



Dr. John Schiro's new cosmetic dentistry practice is now open and accepting new patients who want to improve their smiles. Cosmetic dentistry services provided include dental implants, porcelain veneers, all-porcelain tooth crowns, dental bridges, sedation dentistry and reconstructive dentistry. Dr. John Schiro's dental office is located at 2700 Barton Creek Blvd in Austin, Texas.



"After founding and building one of largest cosmetic dentistry practices in world -- 'Smile Texas' in the Houston-area -- I decided to move to Austin, Texas and open another practice closer to home," stated John Christian Schiro DDS - Austin Cosmetic Dentist. "Today, I'm helping people get beautiful smiles with cosmetic dentistry at our new dental office in Austin Texas. I help people who have decayed and damaged teeth get a beautiful, natural-looking new smile with cosmetic dentistry procedures including: tooth-colored all-porcelain veneers, all-porcelain tooth crowns and dental bridges, full mouth reconstruction and dental implants. I look forward to helping people in the Austin Texas area who want to improve their smile."



For more information about the cosmetic dentistry services offered by The Cosmetic Dentists of Austin or to schedule your complimentary consultation, call (512) 351-9277 or visit their website online:



http://thecosmeticdentistsofaustin.com/



About The Cosmetic Dentists Of Austin

John Schiro DDS, FAGD is an award-winning cosmetic dentist in Austin Texas providing smile makeovers, dental implants, porcelain veneers, all-porcelain tooth crowns, dental bridges, reconstructive dentistry, sedation dentistry and more. Joining Dr. Schiro, is John M. Hay, DDS a fellow at the prestigious Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies (LVI). Transform your smile with The Cosmetic Dentists of Austin. Call (512) 351-9277 for your free consultation or visit www.TheCosmeticDentistsofAustin.com for more information.