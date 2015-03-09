Susan Bishop Named Partner at Berliner Cohen

San Jose, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --Berliner Cohen is pleased to announce that Susan Bishop has been elevated to partner in its Litigation Department and Employment Law Practice Group.



"Susan Bishop has a long and successful track record representing our clients in all manner of employment law, including wage and hour class actions, wrongful termination claims, racial discrimination, sexual harassment and employee classification claims," said Berliner Cohen Managing Partner Mark Makiewicz. "She also has demonstrated great expertise providing counsel on best practices for employers to avoid litigation. We are pleased to have an attorney of her caliber on our staff, and to extend a partnership to her."



Bishop, a San Jose native, earned her J.D. In 1996 from Santa Clara University and received her B.A. in law and society in 1993 from the University of California, Santa Barbara. She is admitted to practice before all California state courts, the United States District Court in the Northern, Eastern and Southern District, and the California Court of Appeal.



