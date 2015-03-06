KRAIBURG TPE Will Be Exhibiting at This Year's NPE -- Booth S18133 Located in the South Hall - - Featuring Innovative TPE Products and Services

Duluth, GA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/06/2015 --KRAIBURG TPE has developed and produced soft, elastic thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) since 1984. Marketing under the THERMOLAST® brand name, the company supplies a wide range of compounds for a variety of end-use markets and applications including custom-engineered solutions. A complete new surface feel experience with excellent chemical resistance, can be found under their brand COPEC®. For chemical resistance and extraordinary adhesion properties on PA 6.6 and many aromatic polyamides our For-Tec E compounds are an ideal solution. In addition, KRAIBURG TPE offers a range of support services including design and production consulting and logistics support (just-in-time delivery). Following its motto "custom-engineered TPE and more", the company has rapidly become one of the world's leading suppliers of TPE compounds. "Today we have customized series compounds for a variety of applications and can provide support to our customers worldwide in product development, design and supply chain procedures. If required, we can develop concepts, implement and supply the top TPE compound in each case, while tapping into specific customer applications for soft, elastic TPE compounds", commented CEO Franz Hinterecker.



Global reach, local support . . .

KRAIBURG TPE, with branches in Great Britain, France, Italy, Spain and Hong Kong, has a strong international presence including manufacturing capabilities in the USA, Germany and Malaysia. "With the recent expansion of our production facility that will reach completion at the end of this year in Buford, GA, we will have additional capacity to cater to our growing customer base and demand. Shortly, we will also announce the incorporation of our Mexico entity, KRAIBURG TPE Mexico S de C.V. de R.L., that will be headed by newly promoted Director, Alberto Oba. This will enable us to serve our customers much more efficiently throughout the region by providing both products and services on a more localized basis", explained Jeff Frankish, Managing Director for KRAIBURG TPE in the US. In addition to being located close to their customers across the globe, the company's sales structure is aligned with defined end-use market segments including teams specifically focused around automotive, industrial, consumer and medical applications. These teams specialize in dealing with individual customer requirements which, in many cases, are unique to their particular markets. These teams are also supported by key account managers which have the primary responsibility of working with large, international customers that the company supplies either on a direct basis or indirectly through regional molders.



Overall, the company employs around 435 people with 2014 sales of 138 million euros worldwide. KRAIBURG TPE is certified according to ISO 9001:2000, ISO 14001:1996 and ISO 50001 (Europe only). Within the US, KRAIBURG TPE Corporation operates with a staff of about 60 associates supporting not only local customers throughout the Americas, but also directly with several global OEM accounts in developing applications for sales within other regions.



Innovation in TPE Compound Technology . . .

Marketed globally under the THERMOLAST® trade name, compounds developed and marketed by KRAIBURG TPE provide product developers and designers with one of the broadest selections of TPE materials for soft touch, over molding and sealing applications. In recent months, KRAIBURG TPE has also launched a high flow product line comprised of several products specifically tailored for the automotive market. These materials were precisely design to ease the processing complexities of window encapsulation manufacturing.



Also unique to KRAIBURG TPE is a new generation of high-performance TPEs sold under the HIPEX® trade name. HIPEX® compounds offer temperature resistance up to 170°C and chemical resistance to media such as motor oils, fuels or greases - - properties that have historically only been achievable with thermoset rubber compounds. This means that users can benefit from lower production and assembly costs by avoiding time-consuming vulcanization and post-production thermal treatments. The range of uses for high-performance TPE compounds includes a wide variety of sealing tasks in aggressive automotive or industrial applications.



