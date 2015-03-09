Global Genesis Group Signs with Atlantyca Entertainment for the Exclusive North American Digital Rights to Geronimo Stilton

Agoura Hills, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --Global Genesis Group and Milan-based Atlantyca Entertainment have signed an exclusive distribution agreement providing Global Genesis Group with the exclusive US Digital Distribution rights to Atlantyca's internationally popular children's animated TV series Geronimo Stilton. The announcement was made jointly. The deal was finalized between the two companies at this year's Kidscreen Summit, Miami.



The series has already completed two seasons (52 x 22') with a new season currently in production. Geronimo Stilton is based on the widely successful book series that has been a best-selling property with Scholastic in North America for 10 years. Geronimo Stilton has sold over 115 million copies worldwide throughout 150 countries.



The animated series follows the adventures of the famous mouse Geronimo Stilton, head of a veritable media empire, and klutz extraordinaire, and Benjamin Stilton, his fearless young nephew. Geronimo would be more than happy just reading or playing chess with his nephew Benjamin. But then, adventure always comes knocking on their door and they are launched paws-first into a caper in New Mouse City or in exotic locales around the world.



Charles Morris Jr., Head of Development & Acquisitions, Global Genesis Group said of Geronimo Stilton, "It's very exciting for us to acquire a worldwide brand that combines not only comedy and adventure but is also educational. We relish the opportunity to introduce this classic property, which already has millions of children familiar with it. Now for the first time North American parents and families can enjoy watching the lovable Geronimo Stilton along with their children on their favorite digital platform." Morris also added, "The character of Geronimo Stilton is like a quirky Sherlock Holmes combined with the irreverence of Austin Powers as he travels to all reaches of the world, finding himself in the midst of Indiana Jones-type action."



"This is a significant deal for us as we anxiously look to embrace global media and cross-platform opportunities, said Pedro Citaristi, Distribution Manager, Atlantyca Entertainment. "We look forward to working with our new partner, Global Genesis Group, and their team as we expand Geronimo Stilton's brand even further throughout North America."



Global Genesis Group is currently in discussion with several of the major digital platforms to carry the show.



Season 1 and Season 2 of Geronimo Stilton was co-produced by Atlantyca Entertainment with the participation of RAI Fiction, France Télévisions and M6. The new Season of the series is currently in production with Superprod, with the participation of RAI Fiction and France Télévisions.



About Atlantyca Entertainment S.p.A

A trans-media entertainment company, Atlantyca Entertainment maintains Production & Distribution, Licensing, Publishing and Foreign Rights sales divisions. Atlantyca is the co-producer of two completed seasons of "Geronimo Stilton" the animated series, featuring the adventures of the most famous mouse journalist, and is set to produce the third Season of the globally popular animated series whose Seasons 1 and 2 have been sold in more than 100 countries around the world.



About Global Genesis Group

Global Genesis Group's core business is the production and distribution of Television series, Feature Films & merchandising as well as creating and developing its own original IP's to generate merchandising and sponsorship opportunities globally. Global Genesis Group is a full service Production, Distribution, Sponsorship & Merchandising company.