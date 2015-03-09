Finally, Is This the Greatest Legitimate Work from Home Job Ever?

Tempe, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --In the 21st century, it's becoming increasingly important as the digital age advances to have a custom website—gone are the days when using a simple web builder was enough. The industry is maturing, and so must businesses looking to build a presence online successfully.



"We all know someone who has a website that makes our eyes bleed," said Cyrus Igono, CEO of FreeSmallBusinessWebsites.com. "Bad graphics, terrible copy, outdated looks. We have to save them from themselves! Bad website design turns away customers. We're looking for people who can help us to help these businesses update their image and improve their sales."



Enter http://www.freesmallbusinesswebsites.com, an Outlet Domains project, the brainchild of Arizona businessmen Cyrus Igono and AJ Colores, which offers quality, custom designed websites for nothing down and just $2 per day, is now offering a work from home opportunity to get paid helping sign up local small businesses to the site.



Free Small Business Websites offers an attractive compensation package, with the average representative working as an independent contractor making $1200 a month with just twenty hours of work a week. Additionally, leads and scripts are provided.



The work involved is to make 250 calls a week, Monday to Friday, setting 50 appointments a week alongside 30 presentations, closing around 10 sales a week—with a bonus for reps and agents who can close 15 or more.



"Many small business owners simply don't understand just how important custom websites are becoming," said Colores. "If we can get this message across to them and show them the benefits a great website makes to their bottom line, then this is a boon for not just the business, but also the local economy."



The project has already garnered both local and national attention, being mentioned on iHeartMedia's KTAR News Talk Radio, on Mike Broomhead and Glenn Beck's national radio show, along with their TV spots on Cox Cable.



The company is only accepting a few representatives in each market, and Igono advises that interested parties sign up today or miss out on an opportunity to enjoy a successful work from home job.



Sign up today as an agent of Free Small Home Businesses at http://www.freesmallbusinesswebsites.com/opportunity.