The Woodlands, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --Houston area's leading provider of upscale moving and storage solution, Amazing Spaces®, has once again been voted first place in The Best of The Woodlands contest Storage or Self Storage for the sixth year in a row. The Best of The Woodlands poll is hosted by WoodlandsOnline.com, a popular internet directory and guide for the community located north of Houston.



The users of WoodlandsOnline.com represent a large cross-section of The Woodlands. Each year the site's visitors are asked to vote for their local business favorites in over 80 categories. Amazing Spaces has been voted first place, in the category of Professional Service: Self Storage, since 2010.



Megan Gilbert, Property Manager of Amazing Spaces in The Woodlands, is proud to present the amazing amenities of Amazing Spaces to the community. "We are honored to be voted as The Best Of The Woodlands for the sixth year in a row. Amazing Spaces prides itself in creating a storage experience like none other. We try to go above and beyond the typical storage experience, by providing the latest security features, spectacular amenities, and compassionate customer service. All of these features encompass the Amazing Difference that is Amazing Spaces".



About Amazing Spaces

Amazing Spaces Storage Centers is a leading self-storage property and moving supply store in Houston, Texas and surrounding areas. Amazing Spaces combines the latest technology with beautifully designed retail centers to bring you a storage experience like no other. Please visit our website at AmazingSpaces.net or one of our four properties in the Houston area to learn about our many amenities. Discover the Amazing Difference at Amazing Spaces Storage Centers!"



For additional information about Amazing Spaces' services or for upcoming event information, visit http://www.AmazingSpaces.net.