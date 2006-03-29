Made2Manage Systems Acquires Encompix Inc.

Indianapolis IN -- (SBWIRE) -- 03/29/2006 -- Made2Manage Systems Inc., the leading provider of enterprise resource planning (ERP) software and a broad range of services for manufacturers, today announced that it has acquired substantially all of the assets of privately held, Cincinnati-based Encompix Inc., the leading provider of enterprise class software and services for manufacturers with project-based, engineer-to-order (ETO) operations.



The acquisition marks Made2Manage Systems’ fifth purchase in the last 20 months. Recent Made2Manage Systems acquisitions include:



• DTR Software International (ERP for plastics processors) – August 2004

• ADS Information Systems – September 2004

• Cimnet Systems (ERP for printed circuit board manufacturers) – December 2005

• AXIS Computer Systems (ERP for metals, wire & cable manufacturers) – January 2006



“Our aggressive acquisition program supports a strategic initiative we like to call ‘fit,’” said Jeff Tognoni, CEO of Made2Manage Systems. “We don’t believe in the one-size-fits-all approach to building and selling software. Manufacturers are searching for solutions designed to offer a high degree of industry ‘fit’ out of the box, so our approach will be to continue acquiring industry-specific expertise and technology from solid vendors like Encompix.”



Encompix now operates as a business unit of Made2Manage Systems, and Chuck Stewart, former founder and executive vice president of Encompix, has assumed the role of general manager of the new business unit. Stewart and the existing management team will remain in the Cincinnati office and oversee the ongoing sales, maintenance, support and enhancement of Encompix’s product and service line to meet the needs of both existing and future customers. Former President and CEO Dave Warford plans to pursue other business opportunities.



“Made2Manage Systems and Encompix are a classic fit,” said Stewart. “Both companies share a strong commitment to customer relationships, which has been the foundation for our past success. The Made2Manage Systems strategy of bringing together software companies with specific domain expertise and helping them to thrive in their unique environment fits well with the long-term strategy we have set for our product, customers and employees.”



“Made2Manage Systems serves a number of manufacturers with engineer-to-order operations, but Encompix’s system is truly project-based, and the addition of this functionality will allow us to offer a solution for project-based, ETO manufacturing to our customers, both existing and future,” said Tom Millay, vice president of industry solutions for Made2Manage Systems. “We’re extremely pleased to be able to add Encompix’s talented employees, loyal customers, and quality technology to our proven business model. Our strategy to gain specific manufacturing expertise by acquisition continues to move Made2Manage Systems forward as a leader within the ERP software market.”



About Made2Manage Systems Inc.

With more than 2,200 customers worldwide, Made2Manage Systems has a 20-year track record of delivering enterprise resource planning software and a broad range of services that meet the unique market specifications of more than 30 manufacturing sectors, including industrial and commercial machinery, fabricated metals, rubber and plastics, electronics, analytical and measuring equipment, furniture and fixtures, durable goods, and metals, wire and cable. Made2Manage Systems’ sustained leadership position in the ERP marketplace is built on a commitment to fostering productive, long-lasting customer relationships, developing a quality product line based on unique industry specifications, and providing excellence in customer support and professional services. For further information, visit www.made2manage.com. The company may be reached via e-mail at info@made2manage.com or at (800) 626-0220.



