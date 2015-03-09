LightPix Labs Reveals 'FlashQ Q20: A Handy Flash Reinvented' and Starts Crowdfunding on Indiegogo

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --After the successful launch of FlashQ wireless flash trigger in 2014, Anita Yim and team are all set to take it to the next level. Their first flash project FlashQ Q20 offers a complete wireless flash unit with features such as radio control, LED lighting, flash head tilting, and built-in gel holder.



The team started this project inspired by a wide range of classic flashes. All the essential and desired elements of these flashes were extracted with care. To ensure the most convenient flash unit experience, features such as 90° adjustable tilting flash head, built-in gel holder, LED video/modeling light, and off-camera flash control have been incorporated. With a beautiful design and compact size, Q20 is undoubtedly a must-have accessory for every Prosumer or Compact System Cameras.



Some of the most useful benefits of using FlashQ Q20 are



- Off-camera flash any time.

- Remote control flash power ratio

- Manual flash power control

- Tiltable flash head

- Built-in color gel / filter holder

- LED Video / Modeling Light

- Rectangular shaped, able to stand

- Tripod mount

- Multiple flashes support



The project team has already completed all their engineering work, design validation and preparation for mold tooling. Their plan is to complete the production of FlashQ Q20 by November, 2015. However, they need a funding support of $60,000 for the completion of this project. With this intention, creator Anita Yim has just launched an Indiegogo campaign. This campaign will end on April 17, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1G25ihE



LightPix Labs website is http://lightpixlabs.com



About FlashQ Q20

FlashQ Q20 is a fully featured, handy flash with state-of-the-art features such as Guide Number 20, radio control, LED lighting, flash head tilting, and built-in gel holder.