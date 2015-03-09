StewardTech Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Complete the Development of Their New, High-Efficiency Turbine

Gainesville, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --The high cost of gas has always been a great concern and reminds the mankind of the importance of efficient utilization of resources. Reducing the dependence on oil imported from foreign countries can also make a serious difference in the present scenario. Led by their Chief Designer Carl Kemp, StewardTech believes that they have found a solution to this problem.



StewardTech claims that they have designed a unique turbine that has the potential to replace piston engines in all types of applications. The company firmly believes that their new turbines will be more durable, easier to manufacture, more efficient, and require less maintenance compared to their internal combustion counterparts. StewardTech is inviting all to be a part of their journey towards developing a new technology that can revolutionize the transportation industry,

The overall impact of StewardTech high-efficiency turbine may include



-Helping the environment by using less gasoline than an equivalent piston engine.



-Cheaper, cleaner, and more reliable compared to a comparable piston engine.



-Help people reduce gas consumption and overdependence on foreign oil.



-Make life better for the common man.



StewardTech is a startup organization, and their list of requirements for this project is a long one. Starting from the concept to the final production, the financial requirement for this entire project is around $ 14,000,000. Now, in the first phase of the project, they have set a funding goal of $55,000 via Indiegogo. The company's immediate requirements for the first phase are a first rate CAD system and a pair of commercial 3D printers for prototyping in plastic.



Their Indiegogo campaign will end on will close on April 22, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/17WUjuM



The official website of StewardTech is http://www.stewardtech.com



Check out the StewardTech Facebook Page at https://www.facebook.com/stewardtech



About StewardTech

StewardTech is an organization dedicated to building products that make life better. They want their products to use resources more wisely, both in the production of the product, and in its lifetime. They will create products that not just do the job but do the job better with less waste along the way.