Mo Beatz Releases New Capital Single '5 Star General'

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --The DJ, composer and producer of instrumental hip hop known as Mo Beatz has released his latest flagship single, "5 Star General." The track has been proudly published on the Mo Better Beatz independent music label without the influence or participation of the corporate music industry. Full of groove, packed with drum 'n' bass, and emotionally charged with the social injustices of the continuing struggle for true, civil rights in the United States, "5 Star General" by Mo Beatz is a hard-hitting hip-hop instrumental with a striking official video available soon for viewing worldwide.



Mo Beatz is the creator of such popular hip-hop releases as "Mo Better Beatz than Blues" and "Black Devils," both of which have come to be seen as blueprint examples of how to make quality hip-hop and rap compositions in the modern music era. "5 Star General" takes Beatz's ingenuity up a notch from his shadowy chord progressions and urban-styled drum tracks to add an evocative visual component that has a strong social statement to make.



"5 Star General" is a bass-thumping, orchestral-sounding instrumental single with an intense cinematic vibe," writes Mo Beatz."The title came about because the strings in the track sound so aggressive. It has a dramatic, warlike, movie-scene feel to it but with hard hip-hop drums on top."



Concerning the video (available for public viewing online worldwide soon) Mo Beatz writes: "It's also because of [the song's dramatic power] that led to the idea to shoot an intense YouTube video inspired by Michael Jackson's 'Man in the Mirror,' with a message of 'Let's help heal the world and stop the violence.' The video was edited in New York City by a video director who goes by the name of Donald Robinson Cole and contains footage of mostly non-violent protests from around the world."



About 5 Star General

"5 Star General" by Mo Beatz is the followup single to his "Black Devils" track which appeared in fall of 2014. Both are available for listening and download online worldwide. Also be sure to watch for the release of Beatz's official "5 Star General" music video on the World Wide Web soon.



OFFICIAL LNKS:

http://youtu.be/X12U75nabU4?rel=0&;autoplay=1

https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/5-star-general-single/id966390557

http://www.amazon.com/5-Star-General/dp/B00TGVT79Y

https://soundcloud.com/mo-beatz/5-star-general

http://5stargeneral.viinyl.com/