Champion Oil Launches New Professional Grade Octane Booster

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --Champion Professional Grade Octane Booster safely stops knocks, pings, hesitation, and restores performance. Plus, maximizes power, removes carbon deposits, improves ignition and responsiveness, and helps fuel burn cleaner. Reduces the need for premium gasoline. Use at every gasoline fill-up to boost octane level up to 15 points or 1.5 RON. When you boost the octane level, it improves horsepower and increases acceleration.



Champion Professional Grade Octane Booster is the only octane booster offering advanced combustion technology for superior performance in a street legal formula. Safe and effective for use in all gasoline engines. Champion Professional Grade Octane Booster is also excellent as a lead substitute for collector and performance automobiles. The Champion Professional Grade provides the strongest street legal Octane Booster available.



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, manufacturing, commercial, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about the new Champion Professional Grade Octane Booster part #4279K - contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 660-890-6231. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com