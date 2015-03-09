Security National Bank Announces Two New Officer Appointments

Sioux City, IA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/09/2015 --Security National Bank announced today that two promotions were approved during the SNB Board of Directors meeting. Darren Tooley has been promoted to Vice President of Ag Loan Services and Tom Limoges has been promoted to Trust Investment Officer in the Wealth Management Division.



Darren Tooley has been with SNB since 2012, serving as an AG Loan Officer. Darren came to the bank with a wealth of knowledge and experience, having amassed over 13 years of banking experience as both a manager and a lender. Darren comments "I am excited to start this new challenge at SNB, and look forward to continuing working with my team to provide SNB customers with top quality loan services and professional customer support."



About Darren Tooley

Darren and his family live in Sergeant Bluff, IA, where he is a member of the Volunteer Fire and Rescue Department as an EMT and Firefighter II. He serves as a licensed basketball, football and baseball official for area high schools, as well as a Board member of the Woodbury County Fair. Darren graduated from Dana College in 1996 with a BA in Accounting, Finance and Management.



SNB's second promotion is Tom Limoges who will serve as Trust Investment Officer in the Wealth Management Division. Tom is a veteran of SNB, having started in 2002 as a Security Intern. Tom served as a Securities Analyst in the Wealth Management division and in 2009, was promoted to Equity Manager. In his new role, Tom is responsible for developing investment strategies for the Wealth Management Division.



Tom is actively involved in the community, serving as a board member for The Center for Siouxland and Ducks Unlimited, as well as a Treasurer for Woodbury County Pheasants Forever. Tom graduated from Morningside College in 2003.



SNB President, Douglas Rice, said "Tom and Darren bring a wealth of experience and industry knowledge that have made them key players in the SNB family. We view their appointments as key to developing investment and loan management strategies, and furthering the mission of the bank of providing clients with the best wealth management solutions to meet their goals."