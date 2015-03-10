Citizens for Affordable Housing Expands Scope Amid Organization Restructure

Douglas, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2015 --Citizens for Affordable Housing will launch a new apprenticeship program to educate the at-risk community in Nashville while providing affordable housing to those who struggle to qualify for the "American Dream". Starting April 2015, the 28 year old HUD housing counseling agency will expand its scope to play a part in the promotion of getting at risk individuals into institutions of higher learning by introducing them to the housing industry. The agency seeks to provide scholarships to 4/ 2year colleges to students who go through the entire program.



Recipients of this newest venture for Citizens for Affordable Housing will be those looking to make a career in the housing industry. The program will focus on exposing students to nine areas of the housing industry to give them a preview of what the area of study is all about.



The organization is currently raising funds for its expansion efforts and has restructured and redefined its board of directors to span multiple industries with over 90 years of experience. One board is a well-established real estate broker, tech guru hailing from Vanderbilt University, experienced marketing and advertising administrator, a certified process/ program analyst, and a former legal liaison to governmental personnel. The team along with the core Citizens for Affordable Housing staff seeks to raise seed monies of $35,000 to build a sustainable program for the apprentice program and the already established counseling program.



To contribute to the fundraising efforts simply visit: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/scholarships-for-at-risk-kids-majoring-in-housing or call either 615-218-6887 or 615-390-0330.



About Adrian J.R. Davis

Adrian J.R. Davis is an entrepreneur, State executive, business coach and mentor, and motivational speaker. He has a passion to assist aspiring entrepreneurs in developing thriving businesses with the knowledge and personal contacts he has acquired working in the non-profit, corporate, and government arena.