QuickSilk Seeks Funding via Indiegogo to Complete Next Generation Website Building Platform

Ottawa, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2015 --QuickSilk promises to be a revolutionary website builder. It can be used to create professional websites within just a few hours. It is also possible to add images, videos, Google maps, and analytics. The drag and drop feature of QuickSilk also allows the addition of event calendars, testimonials, comments, links, blogs columns, sliders, pages, drop downs and more.



QuickSilk has already proven itself useful for businesses of all sizes, with early adopter Clients. Small businesses that are not able to bear the high expense of creating a professional website will find QuickSilk to be particularly useful. This Indiegogo campaign is intended to assist individuals and small companies to create professional websites for a nominal cost.



The most important benefits of using QuickSilk are

- No software is required to be installed.

- Hosting is included.

- No need to hire a developer.

- Proactive technical support is included.

- Simple and intuitive website management.

- Makes websites look great on any PC, Tablet or cell phone.



The team working on this project has already created a number of templates. Now, they need to create more customizable templates and complete two other projects. Specifically, the funding budget for this project is $88,000. This funding will be spent on

- Creation of 100-150 additional free templates.

- Completion of the e-commerce shopping cart; and

- Completion of the reporting and analytics module.



Any amount raised beyond $88,000 will pay for

- Hiring additional web developers.

- Development of additional plug-ins.

- Taking suggestions on themes preferred by the backers.



This Indiegogo campaign will close on April 23, 2015.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://igg.me/at/quicksilk



The official website of QuickSilk is http://www.quicksilk.com.



