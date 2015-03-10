Champion Racing Oil Revs Up for 2015 Heartland Auto Racing Show

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2015 --The Heartland Auto Racing Show is the premier trade show for the Plains States and Upper Midwest. The show will bring together regional companies from the Heartland and national companies that greatly value the race teams and buyers of the area.



"We are very excited to give the race teams, parts shops, and buyers from the region an event to connect with their suppliers and see new products firsthand," said Jonathan Masters, Director of the Heartland Racing Auto Show. "We are giving companies like Champion oil a great sales platform in the middle of this important area for motorsports. The show will also give regional tracks and sanctioning bodies a chance to touch base with their teams and drivers in the off-season."



"Racing is at the core of our lubricant business", stated Karl Dedolph, Director of Racing and performance Products at Champion. "At the Heartland show this year we will continue to build on our valuable relationships with our WD's, Dealers, Jobbers, and Race Teams". "It's a wildly active market, and this huge show for us is the hub for the performance and racing business."



About Champion Brands, LLC

Champion Brands, LLC, is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 55 years. Champion also produces and blends over 300 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information contact your nearest Champion Distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com