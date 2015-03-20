New Printing Equipment Brings Greater Efficiency to Adhesa Plate Mfg Customers

Seattle, WA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2015 --Adhesa Plate announces the addition of a new wide-format UV inkjet printer. The new printer will offer savings in cost and time when printing custom labels in varying quantities.



The new inkjet printer is a high-speed model that allows the production of larger sized labels and both large and small quantities without the expense of custom set-ups. This new printer is ideal for 4 color process graphics and variable data of custom labels. Traditionally, the savings found in printing larger quantities of labels could offset pre-press costs. With this new inkjet printer, there is a shorter pre-press time making large or small print runs cost-effective.



"The greatest value is in the reduction of pre-print tasks, with at least 1 to 2 hours eliminated from the process of creating a label order," said Craig Mitchell, President, Adhesa Plate Mfg. "Gone from conventional screen printing is eliminating the film, the screen imaging, the ink mixing and the actual press set up, making it ideal for variable data printing of all print quantities."



Variable data printing is the printing of sequential numbers, barcodes QR and UID codes. It is used in retail environments, warehouse stocking, and asset labels, or unique product identifying is required.



The new printer offers top quality high-resolution labels at 2400 DPI. Once the profile of a job is created in the digital printer, it will create a consistent, high-quality image, order after order, year after year.



"We are excited to offer this new printing equipment and service," said Mitchell. "In our 50+ years in label printing, we have always looked for ways to meet the labeling needs of the manufacturing industries we serve. This new printer allows us to expand the opportunities while saving time and money for our customers."



About Adhesa Plate Mfg

Adhesa Plate has been in business for 50+ years and has always focused on supporting companies with low-volume/high-mix label needs. This business module supports big companies with a wide variety of products, and also big companies wanting "just in time" scheduled deliveries of smaller batches or prototypes. It also supports smaller or start-up companies with low volume needs.



Adhesa Plate's engineering and technical capabilities along with UL 969 label testing allow them to serve many industries with precision, high quality, assured durability, and reliability. Adhesa Plate has combined new and old printing and fabricating technologies that offer durability, cost savings and the ability to create stunning graphics for industries such as electronic devices, industrial equipment, medical devices, transportation and equipment.