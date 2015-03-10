Capital Square Realty Advisors Strengthens Asset Management Team with Industry Veterans Rick Burnett and Jerry Conyers

Glen Allen, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/10/2015 --Capital Square Realty Advisors, LLC announced today that property and asset management veterans, Rick Burnett, CPM, CCIM, RPA®, CSM, and Jerry Conyers, have joined the company as executive vice president, asset administration, and associate vice president, asset administration, respectively.



Burnett and Conyers are responsible for asset and property administration for Capital Square Realty Advisors' growing real estate portfolio, which currently totals more than $250 million of healthcare, multifamily, retail, parking and manufactured housing properties across 13 states.



"Capital Square Realty Advisors has grown tremendously since our founding in 2012. We are fortunate to add highly credentialed industry veterans to strengthen our asset management capabilities," said Louis Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square Realty Advisors. "Burnett and Conyers have successfully managed billions of dollars of investment grade real estate through multiple real estate cycles. Their extensive management knowledge and expertise adds tremendous value to Capital Square's DST/1031 exchange platform."



Burnett has directly managed in excess of $3 billion of commercial real estate and holds Certified Property Manager (CPM), Certified Commercial Investment Member (CCIM), Real Property Administrator (RPA®), and Certified Shopping Center Manager (CSM) designations. He previously served as an executive vice president of asset management with Grubb & Ellis Company, as well as executive director of USAA Realty Company's western region, responsible for operations and leasing for its commercial real estate assets. During an extensive career, he has also served as vice president, branch site acquisition manager in Great Western Bank's Corporate Properties division, where he oversaw a portfolio of office, industrial and retail properties in Southern California, as well as vice president, real estate asset manager with Heron Financial. Burnett earned a bachelor's degree from the University of Phoenix.



Prior to joining Capital Square, Conyers held asset management and property administration positions with several notable national real estate firms, including Kennedy Wilson, Trammell Crow, Legacy Partners and Grubb & Ellis Company, where he helped manage a portfolio in excess of 2 million square feet. Throughout his 20-year career, he has been responsible for retail, office, medical office and industrial buildings.



About Capital Square Realty Advisors LLC

Capital Square Realty Advisors, LLC specializes in the creation and management of commercial real estate investment programs for Section 1031 exchange investors and other investors using the Delaware Statutory Trust structure. Louis J. Rogers, founder and chief executive officer of Capital Square Realty Advisors, has been involved in the creation and management of more than 100 investment offerings totaling over $3 billion, including DST, tenant-in-common, numerous real estate funds, and multiple publicly registered non-traded real estate investment trusts.