Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --On April 1, 2015, retirement consultation firm, Chepenik Financial, will host the 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness, the state's first-ever 4.01K race.



Participants will set off from Lake Baldwin in Baldwin Park, Orlando at precisely 4:01 PM. Race proceeds will benefit Junior Achievement of Central Florida, a non-profit organization that provides financial literacy education to students in grades K-12. Chepenik Financial firm has set an ambitious goal of raising $10,000 to support the organization's efforts.



"We believe it's never too early to become financially literate," said managing partner, Jason Chepenik. "Even a second grader can learn how to better manage their tooth fairy money."



Kathy Panter, president of the Central Florida chapter of JA, agrees that starting education early is essential. "We help kids develop financial skills that they will use for the rest of their lives," she said. "Chepenik Financial has been a wonderful partner in our mission."



In addition to Chepenik Financial, a number of corporate sponsors have signed on to support the 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness including LearnVest, CNL Financial Group, InCharge Debt Solutions, BB&T Bank, Legg Mason, and Walt Disney Imagineering. Sponsorships are still available at multiple levels. For sponsorship information, call 407-270-4976 or email Shelley Warticki at swarticki@jacentralfl.org.



The 4.01K Race for Financial Fitness reflects Chepenik Financial's long-standing commitment to creating a more fiscally fit community. The firm is also involved in a number of other financial literacy initiatives, including spearheading a bill that will require financial advisors to donate a few hours of financial literacy education in order to maintain their state certification.



For more information, visit 401Krace.com.



About Chepenik Financial

Since 1973, this family-owned financial services firm has been helping clients develop the resources they need to live healthier, happier, more fulfilling lives. Chepenik Financial offers corporate retirement plan consulting, including 401(k) planning, health and wellness plans, and wealth management services for individuals, companies and nonprofit organizations. Securities are offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC.



Investment advice is offered through Independent Financial Partners (IFP), a registered investment advisor. IFP and Chepenik Financial are separate entities from LPL Financial.



For more information, visit: http://www.chepenikfinancial.com



About Junior Achievement of Central Florida (JA)

Junior Achievement of Central Florida (JA) empowers young people to own their economic success, plan for their future and make smart academic and economic choices. Through volunteer-delivered K-12 programs, JA prepares all graduating students in Central Florida to be financially literate; grounded in free enterprise, leadership and entrepreneurial principles; and ready for the workforce.



Junior Achievement of Central Florida, LPL Financial, IFP and Chepenik Financial are separate entities. Securities offered through LPL Financial, Member FINRA/SIPC. Investment advice offered through Independent Financial Partners (IFP), a registered investment advisor. IFP and Chepenik Financial are separate entities from LPL Financial.