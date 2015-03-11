Champion Oil to Display at 2015 SEMA Middle East Trade Show

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --The SEMA Middle East Trade Show allows participants to gain insight into the growing specialty market for Middle East racing and performance enthusiasts. Through networking opportunities with retailers and wholesalers in and around Dubai and Abu Dhabi, participants will learn what products sell, what products are in demand, and for which applications.



"Racing and performance are at the core of our lubricant business", stated Karl Dedolph, Director of International Sales at Champion. "At Abu Dhabi this year we will build valuable relationships with WD's, Dealers, Jobbers, and Race Teams". "It's a wildly active market, and this huge Middle East region is the great hub for that performance and racing business."



The Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) founded in 1963, represents the $30 billion specialty automotive industry of over 6,500 member-companies. It is the authoritative source for research, data, trends and market growth information for the specialty auto parts industry. The industry provides appearance, performance, comfort, convenience and technology products for passenger, diesel, racing, enthusiast, and recreational vehicles. For more information, contact SEMA at 1575 S. Valley Vista Dr., Diamond Bar, CA or visit www.sema.org



About Champion Oil

Champion Oil is a globally recognized industry leader in specialty lubricants for over 58 years. Champion also produces and blends over 350 products including fuel, oil, engine additives, and lubricants for the racing, automotive, heavy truck, agricultural, industrial, and specialty markets. For more information about Champion contact your nearest Champion distributor, or call Champion at 800-821-5693. Champion Brands, LLC; 1001 Golden Drive, Clinton, MO, 64735 or go to http://www.championbrands.com