FlipHTML5 Announces the New Updated Version of Its Page Flip Software

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --The reputed digital flipbook publishing platform FlipHTML5 announced the release of its latest updated version, V2.6 to the consumer market. The new version features many high-end yet user-friendly fixations and improvements.



The much-anticipated revolutionary update of the page flip software has finally unraveled to the general public. The version is said to be possessing far more superior features that would increase the efficiency and effectiveness of the flipbooks even more. The new updates will have advantageous both to the desktop and mobile page flip software users.



The areas that have been enhanced through the new version can be classified into two major subsections, Desktop and Online. FlipHTML5 team has focused more on developing Desktop features in their new version of the page flip software. The update has enabled importing and exporting animations, adding new PDF pages and replacing existing pages via the Animation Editor, improving background sound performance and embedding audio files with the *.ogg format via the Animation Editor. These new updates will provide the publishers with an opportunity to maximize the attractiveness of the flipbooks while promoting their products in a more customer oriented unique manner.



About FlipHTML5

Apart from the above enhancers, the new version of the page flip software also has done many fixations done to the previous version's features taking FlipHTML5 digital publishing software one-step closer to perfection. Among the issues that were rectified, fixing the text issue - making text display effect the same in both Animation Editor and browser, fixing the timer issue in Animation Editor, fixing the border issue of slideshow in Animation Editor, fixing the text transparency issue in Animation Editor, fixing the compatible issue between text effect and RTF, fixing the slideshow auto play issue and fixing the sound issue (sound file added in time line) were the notable ones. The developers believe these changes would add more value to the page flip software since the publishers are presented with less hassle and a better output.



When considering the developments done on the Online platform, the improved performance on mobile devices would play a key role in popularizing the new version of this premium page flip software.



Read more about the new features and updates by simply visiting

http://fliphtml5.com/page-flip-software-free-download.php



Contact Us:

To learn more on FlipHTML5 V2.6, please contact:

Name: Lailie Tan

Address: G/F, Far East Consortium Building, 23 Des Voeux Road, Central, HK

Email: pr@fliphtml5.com