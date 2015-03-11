FlipHTML5 Digital Publishing Platform Begins Its Green Strategy with eBook Campaign

Hong Kong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --With Earth Day just around the corner, FlipHTML5 calls for publishers to go green with its fully functional digital publishing platform. With the FlipHTML5 digital publishing platform, people can create interesting PDF flipbooks and reduce the usage of paper.



According to the Green Press Initiative:



The entire paper industry, when accounting for forest carbon loss, emits nearly 750 million tons of C02 equivalent annually – nearly 10% of all U.S. greenhouse gas emissions. This is equivalent to the annual emissions of over 136 million cars. The U.S. book and newspaper industries combined require the harvest of 125 million trees each year and emit over 40 million metric tons of CO2 annually; equivalent to the annual CO2 emissions of 7.3 million cars.



One hundred and twenty-five million trees each year are harvested for books and magazines. Those are some staggering numbers. Trees are not only the providers of the oxygen that human require to breathe, but they are homes to millions of animals. FlipHTML5 is doing their part to get the word out about the publishing industry's impact on the environment and how their new digital publishing platform can help change these damaging statistics.



It is often easier said than done, reducing the unnecessary consumption of resources, unfortunately. People want what they want and continue to consumer a product until they are given a green alternative. "Books are as necessary to many people as air," FlipHTML5 CEO Winston Zhang tells us, "so telling people not buy a fiction book is out of the question. You can lead them, however, to a better and more environmentally way to do so and that's what we're trying to push this spring with our free FlipHTML5 offer."



Today is a day of Kindles, Nooks, Tablets, and eBook readers. The modern consumer doesn't require 400 pages of paper in their hands to get their reading fix. They can open an eReader. FlipHTML5 works with that same technology as used by major publishers that on Amazon or Barnes and Nobles, producing flipping books that look exactly like what put out by a major brand but for little to no cost to the author or book seller. The free version has many of the same features as the other monthly digital publishing packages, but even if the online bookstore requires more uploads the next series of packages start at a cost of less than $16 a month and end up with an enterprise license that is less than $1000 a year. The costs of using FlipHTML5, both financially and environmentally, make this a great product. Add in the ease of use of the digital publishing platform (less than five minutes to create an aesthetically-pleasing book) and people have the go-to product for authors and publishers this year.



FlipHTML5 is not only a great way of showing commitment to the environment this Earth Day, but it is a great way of saving money and increasing profits.



For more information, go to http://fliphtml5.com/