FlipHTML5: Cutting Edge Digital Magazine Software Got a Higher Level with Multimedia

Hong Kong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --FlipHTML5 is a type of drag and drop digital magazine software the makes putting together online magazines, flip catalogs and flipping eBooks easy and affordable. If one can drag a PDF file from his explorer window to a webpage he can create a flipping eBook or online catalog. That's exactly how easy this team has made it for new authors, online booksellers, and retailers to produce high quality, beautiful flip books that look like something produced by a major publisher. For those more adventurous, slideshows, audio, and visual add-ons exist to make the end user experience as fruitful and enjoyable as possible.



"Everything in technology is about taking the next step," says FlipHTML5 Designer Anna Lee. "For us that next step was multimedia. We'd already created with previous releases an easy to use flipbook software that we felt strongly enough about to stake our industry reputations on. This release we wanted to keep going, keep pushing and to also lay the groundwork for future releases that we're all really excited about. Our digital magazine software is the best in the industry—of course, I'm prejudiced!"



A quick look at the software will prove a test of that. The website has multiple examples of catalogs like the ones produced by H&M, wedding albums, and audio books that potential customers, as well as, those just passing through can view to get a better idea of just how amazing and easy to use this digital magazine software really is.



"With this software anyone can produce a catalog that looks as beautiful as one that a major brand like H&M or Chanel can produce," Lee says. "It's what I'm most proud of, I think." With the easy to use drop and drag style and informative walk-through wizards an amazing product is only a few clicks away. The recent multimedia expansion makes FlipHTML5 is the next big thing in digital magazine software.



For those who would like to get their foot in the door of digital publishing the free version still produces a nice flip book, albeit without the audio and video expansions of the latest release.