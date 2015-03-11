Taipei, TW -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --LimitStyle, a Taiwan based technology design company, has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Indiegogo in order to bring their newest creation to a global market. This campaign easily blasted past its initial funding goal of $20,000, and currently sits at over 326% funded with no signs of slowing down. The Lightning Saver is a small device that is designed to preserve an iPhone/iPad Lightning cable before it becomes damaged, or breaks completely. The reason for the popularity of this device is that it offers "maximum defense for minimum expense". As the creators state, "It's the protective gear that your Lightning cables have always dreamed of. Lightning Saver is tiny but effective, simple but strong, designed to protect your cables against twists and turns."



The Lightning Saver is a small 2-click device that snaps onto both ends of the cable in order to protect it from breaking or becoming frayed. Prevention of damage by using this device can save a person a lot of money due to the fact that they will not have to replace a broken or dangerously frayed cable. Charging cables are usually designed with corrugated strain relief in order to minimize bending and to release pressure when unplugging. This design spreads the pressure out on the weakest points of the cord and prevents damage. However, the iPhone and iPad Lightning cable creators opted out of this preventative design, which results in cables needing to be replaced frequently. The Lightning Saver is a great option for people who do not want to waste money replacing broken cables. It is being offered in 8 colors, and consists of two small pieces, which is where the "2-click" description comes from. The inner piece clicks on first and it is made of rubber which absorbs impact and prevents harmful twists and bends. The outer layer clicks over the first and provides protection against damage. The team is also releasing a Magsafe Saver version in order to offer MacBook charging cords the same protection against damage or fraying.



When LimitStyle first released their Lightning and Magsafe Saver in Taiwan, sales skyrocketed as the product flew off the shelves. They sold over 500,000 units in just a few months, and they are now ready to release their device to the global market which is why they have launched their crowdfunding campaign. All campaign supporters have the opportunity to pre-order the Lightning Saver at only $5 for each set of 2 devices, with free worldwide shipping. This is a substantial savings off of regular retail price, but will only be available during the duration of the campaign. Full details can be found on their Indiegogo campaign page.



About LimitStyle

LimitStyle is based in Taiwan, and was founded in September 2013 by a group of seven talented individuals with a shared vision. The team is committed to overcoming daily challenges with stylish design at affordable prices. They have several years of experience in marketing, sales, design and data analytics. One of the founders, Zac Lu was involved with the iPhone 4S and iPhone 5 design and manufacturing during his time in Foxconn. Sales manager Posen Huang contributes his expertise after five years with Panasonic. Before Lightning Saver, previous bestsellers by LimitStyle include a ladder-style soap holder and an antimicrobial toothbrush holder.



