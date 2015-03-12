GNB Batteries Showcased at Energy Storage Europe

Gennevilliers, Hauts-de-Seine -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Battery giant GNB Industrial Power, a division of Exide Technologies (OTCQB: XIDEQ), is exhibiting at the trade show Energy Storage Europe, taking place in Düsseldorf, Germany this week. The company is showcasing its Sonnenschein PowerCycle, TENSOR Solar, and Sonnenschein@home products.



GNB's Sonnenschein@home is designed for residential storage of energy created by solar panels. The batteries fit into a modular, expandable cabinet system. They have significant float and cycle life and need no maintenance, offering end-users significant savings in cost of ownership and enabling them to contribute to a better environment.



Sonnenschein PowerCycle is ideal for countries with severe climates, especially in emerging markets where instability in power supply makes battery back-up crucial. This new battery is the latest development of GNB's dryfit® Gel technology, and allows a reduction in running costs from electricity, diesel, replacements and site visits. Its advanced design means easy installation, durability, low energy consumption, and great performance in a wide range of conditions.



TENSOR Solar from GNB is designed to combine power and efficiency, suitable for large-scale solar power plants. This high-performance battery offers best-in-class cycle life and energy throughput, outperforming a typical traction battery by over 100%. Its improved performance comes from an optimised internal resistance. There is an optional low-maintenance version with watering system available.



About Energy Storage Europe

Energy Storage Europe, taking place from 9–11 March, will see more than 80 speakers present papers on business, science and politics. GNB Industrial Power will be among 100 exhibitors presenting their products at this rapidly growing event, now in its fourth year and already one of the world's largest trade shows for energy storage technology.