Newton, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Bodkin Design and Engineering LLC(BD&E), is pleased to announce that it is distributing a fully functional, blackbody radiometry and photometry calculator free of charge on bodkindesign.com. The calculator can display and export photometric and radiometric quantities as a functions of wavelength and temperature. This data is presented in graphical and tabular formats, user can select Source Temperature, Emissivity, Wavelength Range, and Source Area from within an easy to read spreadsheet.



Andrew Bodkin, Principal at Bodkin Design and Engineering, said, "Blackbody calculators are essential to solving any illumination/radiation problem. To determine if a sensor will work, we start with a blackbody calculator to determine the strength of the signal. Unfortunately commercial calculator programs usually do not provide enough data to answer this question.By using a calculator built in a spreadsheet, one can rapidly adjust the results to match any problem, from solar irradiance to infrared detection."



To learn more about BD&E and its capabilities, please visit http://www.bodkindesign.com/



About Bodkin Design

Bodkin Design and Engineering, LLC has been providing concept development, prototype design/build, and engineering services since 1992. Headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts, the company serves the OEM, commercial, military, and research communities. Specializing in cutting-edge technology, BD&E has overseen the successful introduction of products ranging from miniature infrared cameras and spectrometers to heavy equipment for railroad yards.