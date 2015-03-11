Web Entrepreneur Launches MyGardeningHouse.com, a Website Featuring Garden Decorations and Live Plants

Conroe, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Tonia McCleskey is excited to announce the creation and launch of her up-and-coming website, http://www.MyGardeningHouse.com. The website offers a wide range of garden plants and decorations including garden fountains, tropical plants, wind chimes, cactuses, bird houses, patio furniture, flowering plants, and garden statues. McCleskey was inspired to start her website by her love of gardening. She loves taking care of plants and started out by selling plants out of her backyard. When her local customers suggested that she set up a business, she decided to offer her plants within an online site dedicated to making backyards and gardens look more beautiful.



There are many excellent garden products featured within the merchandise of MyGardeningHouse.com. The website offers products including angel trumpet plants, garden gnomes, flowering plants, mosaic fountains, epiphyllum plants, garden benches, hoya plants, patio bistro sets, lilies, decorative bird feeders, night blooming cereus plants, Victorian birdhouses, starfish cactus, and much more. In the future, her products will be continuing to change as she offers a different selection of plants during different seasons and continues to add more specialty garden items.



Providing customers with the plants and garden decorations that they need for their homes, is very important to McCleskey regarding MyGardeningHouse.com. She grows the plants that she offers on her site herself so that she can provide customers with healthy and unique plants that they can add to their own gardens. By offering both plants and garden decorations in one website, she can make it so that customers are able to completely transform their garden just by shopping on her site.



To complement her main website, McCleskey is also launching a blog located at http://www.MyGardeningHouseInfo.com. The blog will cover topics relating to the plants that she grows. She will be talking about the different plants that are available, the qualities of these plants, how these plants can be cared for, and when and if the plant will bloom. The goal of the blog is to give customers the information that they need to choose the right plants to add to their garden.



MyGardeningHouse.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Tonia McCleskey. McCleskey is a Texas Certified Nursery Professional and has been in the nursery plant business for 33 years.



