KDA Distributors, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Folding and Utility Knives

Bozeman, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Kevin Armstrong is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.AllPurposeKnife.com. The website offers a wide range of knives including folding knives, utility knives, and survival knives. Armstrong has always been a big outdoorsman. He started his website so that customers could find the outdoor products that they needed at prices that they could afford. He wanted to offer knives because even though these are important outdoor tools few websites really are available to fill the need for these items.



There are many excellent knives available within the merchandise of AllPurposeKnife.com. The website offers products including tactical folding knives, utility pocket knives, fire fighter knives, KA-BAR combat utility knives, rescue folding knives, Magnum knives, and much more. In the future, Armstrong plans to continue adding new knives as they become available. He will be especially focused on adding knives that have good reviews and are being talked about often by outdoorsmen. By continuing to add products to his website, he hopes to provide his customers with many high quality knives to choose from.



Offering customers a wide range of great knives to use for outdoor activities is very important to Armstrong regarding AllPurposeKnife.com. The website is focused solely on knives which makes it so that customers don't have to look through many other outdoor products to find the knives that they are looking for. The wide selection of knives available makes it so that customers are able to look at different types of knives and compare them within a single website.



In addition to the main website, Armstrong is also launching a blog located at http://www.YourKnifeNeeds.com. The blog will be talking about topics that relate to the knives on the website. Armstrong will be writing about which knives are good for which scenarios, what kind of knives to take on certain trips, how the knives can be used in the outdoors, and some of the features of the different knives. The goal of the blog is to give customers further information about the knives to help them make better purchasing decisions.



About AllPurposeKnife.com

AllPurposeKnife.com, a division of KDA Distributors, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Kevin Armstrong.



Kevin Armstrong

http://www.AllPurposeKnife.com

(509) 599-9674



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com