TH Global Resources Inc. Launches Website Featuring Quality Religious Supplies

Weatherford, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Thomas Hodge is excited to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.PastoralSupplies.com. The website offers a broad assortment of religious supplies including anointing oils, communion supplies, crosses, Christian and Jewish gifts, candles, and rosaries. Mr. Hodge was inspired to start a website and struggled at first with the idea of what to sell. Eventually the idea of selling religious supplies came to him as he was driving to work one day. Mr. Hodge, a devout Christian, believes that God put this in front of him. His website offers all kinds of different religious supplies including many that may be difficult for people to otherwise find online.



There are many excellent religious supplies featured within the merchandise of PastoralSupplies.com. The website offers products including communion wafers, crystal rosaries, first communion gifts, ornate crosses, Catholic medal gifts, ceramic candle holders, church banners, religious incense burners, holy anointing oil, communion cups, Christian gifts, Havdalah sets, and much more. In the future, Mr. Hodge plans to add bibles, Christian books, church furniture, baptismal fountains, steeples, and cupulas to the products offered on his website. By continuing to add products, he hopes to offer his customers many religious supplies that they might not be able to find easily elsewhere.



Providing customers with a wide selection of unique church supplies and religious gifts is very important to Mr. Hodge regarding PastoralSupplies.com. His website has a wide selection of items to choose from under each category so that customers are not too limited by the options that are available. Since the website is organized into categories and subcategories, customers can easily look at the options for whatever they are searching for without having to look at many unrelated products. This should make shopping for religious supplies easier and more enjoyable.



In addition to the main website, Mr. Hodge is also launching a blog located at http://www.PastoralSuppliesBlog.com. The blog will cover topics related to religious supplies. Mr. Hodge will be writing about the different products that are offered on his main website, how these products can be used, what different features products have, and the meaning of different religious items. The goal of the blog is to help provide customers with more information that may be able to help them make better purchasing decisions.



