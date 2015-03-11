New Study: 36% Reduction in Number of Patients Taking Any Medications Following Six Months of Using Wise-Anderson Protocol

Occidental, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --A new study in the February 2015 edition of Applied Physiology & Biofeedback documents that over one third of patients with pelvic pain using at least one medication for their symptoms stopped all medications after using the methodology of the Wise-Anderson Protocol for six months.



The study was entitled, "Chronic Pelvic Pain Syndrome: Reduction of Medication Use After Pelvic Floor Physical Therapy with an Internal Myofascial Trigger Point Wand."



In the study, the patients followed the Wise-Anderson Protocol, which involves pelvic floor myofascial trigger point release using an FDA approved internal trigger point wand in combination with Paradoxical Relaxation therapy.



The patients received training in self-treatment in the Wise-Anderson Protocol at a 6 day immersion clinic. Cessation of medication use was voluntary and was done at the discretion of the patients. Patients were suffering from median symptom duration for 5 years. There were 63.6% of patients using medication at the start of the study. Following six months of treatment this percentage was reduced to 40.1%.



The Anderson-Wise Protocol was originally developed by David Wise, PhD, and Rodney U. Anderson, MD, FACS at Stanford University, and is offered in a private practice in a six day immersion clinic held monthly in Santa Rosa, California. This Protocol is described in detail in the 6th Edition of A Headache in the Pelvis, co-written by Drs. Wise and Anderson.



The Wise-Anderson Protocol is a method of treatment for pelvic floor pain and dysfunction, including what is typically called prostatitis, pelvic floor dysfunction, chronic pelvic pain syndrome, interstitial cystitis, urethral syndrome, and pelvic floor myalgia, among other diagnoses.



The Wise-Anderson Protocol centrally includes the use of an FDA approved trigger point wand in combination with Paradoxical Relaxation therapy to aid patients to release the myofascial restriction of their pelvic floor muscles.



Learn more by visiting: http://www.pelvicpainhelp.com



Press Contact



David Wise, PhD

ahip@sonic.net