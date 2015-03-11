Web Entrepreneur Launches DukesAutographs.com, a Website Offering Autographed Sports Memorabilia

Edmonton, AB -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Steve Ducharme is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.DukesAutographs.com. The website offers a wide range of sports memorabilia and collectables that are signed by players from a variety of different sports. Ducharme was inspired to start his website by his own passion for collecting sports memorabilia. He created his website to give other collectors a place to find the items that they needed to make their collections even better at reasonable prices.



There are many high quality sports memorabilia items featured within the merchandise of DukesAutographs.com. The website offers products including signed Conner McDavid hockey memorabilia, autographed NFL sports memorabilia, Bobby Orr jerseys, football display cases, Dan Marino signed helmets, New York Giants football memorabilia, Ray Bourque autographed hockey pucks, and much more. In the future, Ducharme plans to expand to have more NHL merchandise and to find new products for collectors. By continuing to add new merchandise, he hopes to have collectors return to the site to look for the next items they would like to have in their collection.



Providing authentic autographed sports memorabilia at reasonable prices is very important to Ducharme regarding DukesAutographs.com. If a product is priced at over 200 dollars, there is an option on the website to offer a bid on the product for lower than the asking price. This allows collectors to have their bids considered so that they can have a chance of getting the product at a lower price. Since customers are allowed to make offers on the more expensive products on the site they have more buying options and can try to get a product to fit into their budget a little bit better.



In addition to the main website, Ducharme is also launching a blog located at http://www.DukesAutographsBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to sports and the collectable products that are available. Ducharme will be writing about any new products that become available on the site, industry news, what is happening in the world of sports, and options for fundraising. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with more information than the website alone can provide.



About DukesAutographs.com

DukesAutographs.com is owned and operated by Web entrepreneur Steve Ducharme.



