Second MHG Hospitalist Begins Term as Chair of Department of Medicine

Cleveland, OH -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Community Hospitalists, a division of The Martin Healthcare Group is pleased to announce that Robin Thomas, DO was elected as the Chairperson of the Department of Medicine at UH Regional Hospitals, Richmond Campus for a two year term. Dr. Thomas was elected as the Chairperson by her medical staff peers included in the Department of Medicine. In this role Dr. Thomas will work with administration to provide overall direction, communication and leadership to the Department of Medicine. Thomas joins Shiraz Nisar, MD as the second MHG hospitalist to be elected to a leadership role this year.



Dr. Thomas serves as Residency Director for the UH Regional Hospitals through her employment with Community Hospitalists. Community Hospitalists has provided hospitalist programs in Cleveland area community hospitals for more than 15 years. Because our physicians are in the hospital all day, every day they can provide unique physician insight that is invaluable to hospital leadership in creating efficiencies in patient centered care. When asked about this new role at UH Richmond Thomas stated "I am looking forward to working with my colleagues to create a more engaged department of medicine here at Richmond".



About Community Hospitalists

Community Hospitalists, a division of The Martin Healthcare Group, provides hospitalist program to community hospitals in Ohio. With more than 90 physicians and 13 unique programs in Ohio, Community Hospitalists has a strong and steady 16-year track record of building hospital partnerships to enhance quality of care while decreasing cost.