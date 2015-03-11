Sylvan Lake Distributors, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Golf Equipment and Apparel

Sylvan Lake, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Michael and Denise Holbrook are excited to announce the creation and launch of their new website venture, http://www.JustForeSports.com. The website offers a wide range of golf related products including golf carts, golf clubs, golf apparel, golf accessories, golf club grips, golf bags, and much more. The Holbrooks decided to begin their website because of Michael's passion for golf. They were inspired to start a website where they could give other casual golfers a place where they could find midrange golf gear that would suit their needs.



There are many excellent golf products featured within the merchandise of JustForeSports.com. The website offers products including golf club sets, golf rangefinders, golf accuracy balls, left handed golf clubs, Wilson golf balls, woman's golf club sets, and much more. They also offer a line of unique golf apparel that looks really cool and is much more in style than traditional golf apparel. In the future, the Holbrooks would like to try to add golf shoes to go with the other items offered on their site. They hope to continue adding products so that customers can easily find all of the golf equipment that they need.



Providing customers with a decent sized selection of midrange golf products is very important to the Holbrooks when it comes to offering products on JustForeSports.com. Many casual golfers are tricked into investing in professional level golfing equipment that is not only out of their price range but really unnecessary for their use. The Holbrooks have built their website to provide these golfers with the items that they really need at prices that they can afford. They have equipment meant for golfers of all ages and genders.



To complement their main website, the Holbrooks are also launching a blog located at http://www.JustForeGolfBlog.com. The blog will cover many topics related to golfing and golf equipment. The Holbrooks will be writing about how to improve your golf game, how to strengthen your swing, what equipment can help you improve your game, how to choose the right ball for how you play, and the different qualities of the products offered on the website. The goal of the blog is to provide customers with additional information that they can use when they are selecting products to use on the golf course.



About JustForeSports.com

JustForeSports.com, a division of Sylvan Lake Distributors, LLC, is owned and operated by Web entrepreneurs Michael and Denise Holbrook.



Michael & Denise Holbrook

http://www.JustForeSports.com

(248) 444-5671



iePlexus, Inc.

http://www.iePlexus.com