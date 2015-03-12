CH Ventures, LLC Launches Website Featuring Quality Ecofriendly Products

Winter Haven, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Cathy Haselby is excited to announce the creation and launch of her new website venture, http://www.GreenRecyclingProducts.com. The website offers a wide selection of ecofriendly and green living products including various sized recycling bins, composting bins, recycled bamboo products, rain barrels, vertical plant growers, solar lighting, and many sizes of greenhouses. Haselby was inspired to start her website by her desire to make it fun and convenient for people of all ages and occupations to learn the importance of recycling and buying recycled products to live a more ecofriendly life. Her website makes it easy for customers to find items that they can use in their homes, outdoor gardens, garages, offices and schools to help keep the environment and themselves healthier.



There are many high quality products featured within the merchandise of GreenRecyclingProducts.com. The website offers items including outdoor recycling bins, composting systems, household recycling bins, recycled bamboo products, small greenhouses, stackable recycling bins, Easy Grow large greenhouses, rain barrels, recycled coconut items, office recycling bins, and much more. In the future, Haselby hopes to add more educational kits for students which will allow them to explore biofuels, wind power, solar power, live worm composting, and other ecofriendly options. By continuing to add products to her website, Haselby hopes to offer a wide range of products that will reach a wider range of individuals.



Offering customers not only ways to recycle and reduce waste in their homes and offices, but also ways to use recycled products in their daily lives is important to Haselby when it comes to finding products to offer on GreenRecyclingProducts.com. On her website, customers will be able to find the products that they need to help them live a much more environmentally friendly life by recycling, composting food waste, and using natural resources more wisely. The website also offers more ecofriendly products made from recycled and renewable materials that customers can use to replace items that would be more detrimental to the environment.



To complement her main website, Haselby is also launching a blog located at http://www.AGreenHomeBlog.com. The blog will cover topics that relate to living a more ecofriendly life. Haselby will be writing about home and office recycling, how to get the whole family involved in recycling, kid's recycling activities, the way that plants can make a home healthier, and how planting trees outdoors can benefit the environment. The goal of the blog is to give customers the information that they need to easily incorporate green living into their lives.



