Honor Roll Marketing: Nett Solutions Celebrates Fifth Consecutive Inc. 5000 Honoree

Aliso Viejo, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --It's official: Nett Solutions (http://www.nettsolutions.com) has received the coveted Inc. 5000 Honoree recognition for the fifth consecutive time. The prestigious award is only given out to the top 5,000 companies in the United States, which are ranked by Inc. annually.



Nett Solutions' current Inc. 5000 rank is 4882 (2014). It has been recognize by Inc. for being: "A search engine marketing agency that specializes in flat fee search engine placement, as well as SEO, display ads and boomerang retargeting."



As a leading digital advertising firm, Nett Solutions' Inc. 5000 rank is fitting. The company has posted an impressive 46% in growth over the past three years, earmarking over $14 million in revenue in back-to-back years.



Inc. 5000 honorees share a prodigious platform with other household names. These include the likes of: Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle, and other notable alumni. The 2014 list added such powerhouses as GoPro, Bridger, Fuhu, Tough Muder, Bowlmor, and Lending Club, to name a few.



Nett Solutions offers white-hat search engine optimization (SEO) services with flat fee, no-hassle pricing. The company also specializes in display ads, boomerang retargeting, website design, search engine placement, social media and much more.



"We are thrilled to be included on the Inc. 5000 Honoree list for the fifth time in a row," explained Michael Won, Vice President of Strategy & Organizational Development at Nett Solutions. "As a leading SEM firm, we strive to keep our rates and services transparent while delivering the highest quality for our customers. This recognition reflects that long term commitment."



Learn more about Nett Solutions by visiting: http://www.nettsolutions.com.



View the Nett Solutions Inc. 500 Honoree profile here: http://www.inc.com/profile/nett-solutions.



About Nett Solutions

Nett Solutions is a top-rated internet marketing firm that specializes in white-hat, Google Webmaster Approved SEO. They use a hybrid combination of proven and time-tested, search engine friendly techniques to help get their clients top rankings on all major search engines.



