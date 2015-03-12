Attleboro, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Larson Tool & Stamping Company will be exhibiting at the upcoming Design 2 Part (D2P), largest design and contract manufacturing show, in Atlanta, GA at Cobb Galleria Centre from March 25-26, 2015 (Booth # 337). Based in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tool is a trusted supplier of precision metal stamping parts and components to a wide number of industries in the United States. From simple hand-fed forming, welding and blanking operations to complex progressive die stampings and automated assemblies, deep drawn metal stampings for significantly large metal components to other value-added solutions - Larson Tool offers a range of innovative and highly specialized capabilities. The combination of dedicated workforce, the state-of-the-art metal stamping facility, and control of all in-house processes enables Larson Tool to create the capacity to meet delivery schedules with the highest quality metal stamping products at competitive pricing.



John Cryan, Sales Manager at Larson Tool & Stamping Company said, "Metal stamping is all that we've been doing for more than 90 years – we are here to innovate and advance the future of metal stamping technology and manufacturing parts by pursuing new solutions and possibilities for our customers .The visitors at the D2P show will have first-hand access to our representatives to discuss their design and production challenges and learn about our complete metal stamping processes from design and tooling through production. Come see us at Booth# 337 and pick-up your free metal stamping design guide."



About Larson Tool & Stamping Company

Since its inception in 1920 in Attleboro, MA, Larson Tools & Stamping Company has been making a difference over the years as it has grown in size and stature to become a valued supplier of precision metal stampings and assemblies to hundreds of companies in the United States. By offering a wide range of capabilities including forming, stamping, deep drawing, assembly, brazing, painting, coining, and more Larson has developed the ability to provide high quality, cost-effective solutions. Through significant investment in leading edge manufacturing equipment and the continued support from customers and loyal co-workers, Larson has reinforced the commitment made by the founders to do whatever is necessary to meet and exceed customer expectations.



