Innoviesoft Seeks Crowdfunding via Kickstarter for Smartie Mirror – A Smart Mirror Like No Other

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/11/2015 --Smartie Mirror meets all the needs of anyone who could benefit from a personal assistant. That's because this smart mirror is a front-and-center personal assistant delivering the best in innovative home automation before the user's very eyes – literally.



Smartie Mirror is a Smart Mirror that consists of a camera, a screen, a mirror, a controller and a number of RFID tags. Here's the wow factor- Smartie Mirror syncs with a smartphone or tablet and displays messages; social media feeds and even connects the user with friends and family through video chat. That's why this smart mirror stands apart from other smart home devices in the same category.



Much more than just another cool gadget, Smartie Mirror, is a home automation device that functions as a personal fashion assistant by organizing the user's clothing inventory, synchronizing the wardrobe with his or her scheduled events, the local weather and previous choices, all to aid in the garment selection process. This is the kind of cutting edge technology one would expect to see in a Star Trek episode.



Using this unique smart mirror is literally as easy as 1-2-3:

1. Download the free app.

2. Connect Smartie Mirror to smart devices

3. Prepare to wear and share



The aim of Smartie Mirror is to provide a system that functions as a self-contained database; recording a user's schedule, clothing inventory, and personal preferences onto secure local memory. A key feature of this smart mirror is the ability to learn a user's habits and preferences over time, that is to say, the more information a user inputs, the more precisely the Smartie Mirror makes suggestions and provides relevant information.



The crowdfunding goal of $35,000 will enable the design team to start mass production of the Smartie Mirror paced on the prototypes that have already been designed. A patent has been applied for and copyrights and trademarks for this unique piece of tech is already in place.



The Smartie Mirror Kickstarter Page - http://kck.st/1E5DQzR



The Official Innoviesoft Website - http://innoviesoft.com/