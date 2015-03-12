Cosmetic Dentist in Livermore, CA Introduces Latest Technology for 3D Dentistry

Livermore, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Livermore, CA dentist Dr. Endre Selmeczy recently acquired some of the latest 3D imaging technology available in the dental industry to provide his patients with better treatment and care during cosmetic and restorative procedures. Using cone beam and CAD/CAM technology in his Livermore, CA dental office, Dr. Endre Selmeczy can provide patients with the highest level of precision and accuracy during their restorative treatments, including dental implants and crowns.



The cone beam CT scanner is one of the latest advancements in dental technology that aids in more successful dental implants. With a cone beam CT scanner, Dr. Selmeczy can capture and examine 3D digital X-rays of the patient's oral anatomy, including bone depth and volume along with nerve and teeth placement. Some of the most common reasons for failed implants are due to them being placed in bone with not enough depth or volume, or interfering with major nerves that run through the jaw bone. With these images, Dr. Selmeczy can pre-plan the precise placement of dental implants in order to give patients the best chance of their new implants lasting a lifetime.



For patients who require restorative crowns to improve their oral health, Dr. Selmeczy incorporates the use of CAD/CAM technology, or computer-aided design and manufacturing. With this 3D computer imaging technology, Dr. Selmeczy can take a precise optical impression of the patient's tooth, and then custom design a restoration that fits exactly with their existing tooth anatomy. The CAD/CAM technology Dr. Selmeczy uses for patients' crowns allows for a better fit of the crown on the first placement, and less of a need for future adjustments or fittings.



Dr. Selmeczy is known for being a leading visionary in dental care where science meets art, providing tomorrow's dentistry today. In addition to offering the latest in 3D dentistry, Dr. Selmeczy is trained to offer IV conscious sedation to provide patients with a comfortable, stress-free dental visit. With IV sedation, patients are conscious throughout their dental visit, have much less anxiety, and most don't even remember much of their dental visit after they have returned home.



Dr. Selmeczy is proud to offer all of these advanced services in one location which allows him and his staff to provide highly personalized care that builds strong doctor-patient relationships.



About Dr. Endre Selmeczy

Dr. Selmeczy has been providing Livermore patients with the best in general and cosmetic services for more than 20 years. He has received numerous awards for excellence in patient care and is committed to staying up-to-date with the latest technology and treatments in dentistry.



To learn more about the 3D dentistry technology Dr. Selmeczy offers at his Livermore, CA office or to find more information about the general and cosmetic services he offers for patients, please visit http://www.livermoresedation.com