Champion Racing Oil Wins with Jack Elam and J&J Auto Racing

Clinton, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/12/2015 --Geared towards Sprint Car Race Teams, Champion is offering through the month of April a $500 Gift Certificate towards the purchase of a new J&J Auto Racing "Deluxe Kit" and $1000 Gift Certificate towards the purchase of a new J&J Auto Racing "Roller Kit". Visit http://www.jandjautoracing.com or call J&J at 1-800-526-5406 for more information on the kits.



For nearly 40 years, Jack Elam has been manufacturing racecars. The dedication to quality craftsmanship, attention to detail, and willingness to build exactly what his customers ask for have helped J&J Auto Racing be recognized as the 410 Sprint Car "Builder/Manufacturer of the Year".



Just ask - Donny Schatz, Tony Stewart, Arnie McDonald, Steve Kinser, Derek Hagar, Chad Kemenah, Danny Holtgraver, Tim Shaffer, Robbie Stillwaggon, Dave Blaney, Jake Beard-Miller, Eric Riggins, Jr., Wade Nygaard, Lee Grosz, Chad Ely, Daniel Pestka, Marshall Skinner, Carl Bowser, Jarod Zimbardi, Ed Lynch, Jr., Ben Atkinson, Joe Ramaker, Tony Grams, Ray Allen Kulhanek, Josh Schneiderman, and DJ Simmerman to name a few.



Contact the Racing Department at Champion Oil for more details on how to obtain the J&J Auto Racing $500 Gift Certificate or the J&J $1000 Gift Certificate, call 660-890-6231 or inquire at http://www.championbrands.com Offer expires 04.30.15



Champion Racing Oils are built specifically to meet the lubrication demands of hot rod, street rod, classic and muscle car engines, especially those using flat tappet and roller cams operating at high RPMs and requiring high-pressure valve springs. To meet these demands, Champion utilizes its premium ZDDP anti-wear protection package, which contains a unique balance of chemistry that includes high levels of zinc and phosphorus.



In addition, all Champion Racing Motor Oils contain an exclusive TVS® (Thermal Viscosity Stabilizer) technology. This proprietary technology delivers unmatched film strength at high temperature, better piston ring seal for maximum compression, and increases horsepower and torque in most engines.



